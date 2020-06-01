Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,033. Semtech has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 3,158 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $133,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $589,329. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

