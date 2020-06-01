Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $60.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMTC. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,033. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $133,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,330 shares in the company, valued at $943,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $589,329. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after purchasing an additional 323,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after buying an additional 185,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Semtech by 402.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

