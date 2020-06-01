Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.41. 57,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Also, Director Neil Lustig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $700,395. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 797,605 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $75,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 517,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

