SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $309.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $309.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.51. The company had a trading volume of 81,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,663. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $203.40 and a 1 year high of $317.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,926.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.55.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total transaction of $19,373,982.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,193 shares of company stock worth $70,883,560. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

