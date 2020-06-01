SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,926 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SAP worth $82,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $128.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

