Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.