Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,552,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $82,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,879,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,219 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,422 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.