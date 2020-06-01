RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPT Realty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RPT Realty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.70.

NYSE:RPT opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.29. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 35.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPT Realty news, Director Richard L. Federico acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 141,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 210,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

