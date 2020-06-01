Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.70.
Shares of ROP opened at $388.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00.
In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
Recommended Story: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.