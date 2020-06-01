Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP opened at $388.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.