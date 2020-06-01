Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

