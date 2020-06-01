Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $27.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.47.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 581,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,343.81% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at $511,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945 over the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Nutanix by 60.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

