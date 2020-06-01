Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,558. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

