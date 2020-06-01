Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

ROSE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $0.34 on Friday. Rosehill Resources has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Rosehill Resources worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

