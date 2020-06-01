Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,789.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,382,000 after purchasing an additional 217,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $392.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,332. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

