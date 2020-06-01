Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 550 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $4,946,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1,446.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $146.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.