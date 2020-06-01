Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 341,012 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 341,012 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Allstate by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL opened at $97.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,238 shares of company stock valued at $67,098,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.