Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5,987.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,811 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,647 shares of company stock worth $14,661,651. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

MNST opened at $71.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

