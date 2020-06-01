Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Repay traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 2629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPAY. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Repay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

