Renren (NYSE:RENN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Renren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RENN opened at $4.49 on Friday. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $102.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

