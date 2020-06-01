Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASOS (ASC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASOS (LON: ASC) in the last few weeks:

5/29/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/14/2020 – ASOS had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

5/11/2020 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/7/2020 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,243 ($29.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/17/2020 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,800 ($49.99).

4/14/2020 – ASOS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

4/13/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – ASOS had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

4/8/2020 – ASOS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – ASOS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/8/2020 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – ASOS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/8/2020 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

4/8/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/7/2020 – ASOS had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on the stock.

LON ASC traded up GBX 49.66 ($0.65) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,016 ($39.67). The company had a trading volume of 200,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS plc has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,773 ($49.63). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,489.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,748.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.59.

Get ASOS plc alerts:

ASOS (LON:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). On average, research analysts expect that ASOS plc will post 8097.0004576 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($36.48) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($65,659.04). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,100 ($27.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000,000 ($27,624,309.39).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.