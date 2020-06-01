Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MultiCell Technologies (MEDS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ: MEDS) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2020 – MultiCell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trxade Group, Inc. is a web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. The company’s products and services include Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces comprising Trxade.com and Trxade.com; Pharmabayonline, which offers access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies; RxGuru, a software as a service-based desktop application that provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists; and Pinnacle Tek, an information technology consulting and staffing solution. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida. “

4/30/2020 – MultiCell Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dougherty & Co. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $5.36 on Monday. MultiCell Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 million, a PE ratio of 178.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.30.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. MultiCell Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MultiCell Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

