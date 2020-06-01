Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Holdings Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,639,000 after purchasing an additional 384,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,480,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,913,000 after acquiring an additional 215,666 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

