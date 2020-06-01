RChain (REV) Market Capitalization Tops $11.79 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One RChain token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Bilaxy and ChaoEX. RChain has a total market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $381,958.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.02036872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000782 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00035306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, Bitinka, Kucoin, ChaoEX, AirSwap and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

