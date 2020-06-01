Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Rambus stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Rambus has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,945 shares of company stock worth $274,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,485,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 309,701 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,672,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,301,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,121,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

