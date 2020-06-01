Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen downgraded Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

