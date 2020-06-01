Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.89.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 136.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $2,432,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $267,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.