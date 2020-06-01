Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

QTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quanterix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, Director David R. Walt acquired 54,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $900,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $37,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,822 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,693,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 269,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 65,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,844 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

