Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock Holdings Increased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 2,286.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 703,289 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,186,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 22.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 253,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 708.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut their price target on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 254,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,529. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $408.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.