QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of QUALCOMM worth $113,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.