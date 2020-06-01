Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut shares of Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

PUK stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 8,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Prudential Public has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prudential Public by 210.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 246,676 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Public in the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Public in the first quarter worth about $833,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 26.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Prudential Public by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

