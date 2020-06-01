Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRLB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.49. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

