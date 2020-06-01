PROS (NYSE:PRO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.18.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. PROS has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that PROS will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PROS by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PROS by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PROS by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

