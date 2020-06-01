Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

PRTH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Southside Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

