Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 95,302 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of Nordson worth $85,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512,430 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $188.35 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average of $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,968,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

