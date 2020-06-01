Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 49,523 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Citigroup worth $136,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

