Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,620 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $88,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $251,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $62.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.29. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

