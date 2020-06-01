Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 116,379 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 613,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $85,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Steris by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Steris by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Steris by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Steris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Steris by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $165.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.79. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

