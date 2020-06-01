Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,656 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of WEC Energy Group worth $141,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 486,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

WEC stock opened at $91.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

