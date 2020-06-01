Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.94% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $95,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

