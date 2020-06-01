Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $91.99 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Avery Dennison worth $91,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

