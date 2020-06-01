Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $88.49 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Caterpillar worth $88,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $754,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

NYSE CAT opened at $119.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

