Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $82.36 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Anthem worth $82,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Anthem by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.31.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $292.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.28 and its 200 day moving average is $275.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

