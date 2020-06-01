Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,831,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Morgan Stanley worth $122,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.