Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 73,712 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $94,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after buying an additional 1,580,111 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after buying an additional 1,469,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

TJX Companies stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

