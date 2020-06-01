Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,833 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $660,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 35,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.90 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

