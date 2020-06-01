Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Northrop Grumman worth $86,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.92.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $335.20 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.