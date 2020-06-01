Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,286,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $85,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,558. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $72.33 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

