Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Broadcom worth $148,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $291.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.59. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.