Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 671 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $87,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after acquiring an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

VRTX stock opened at $287.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $295.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

