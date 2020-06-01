Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 337,155 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.73% of ALLETE worth $85,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 50,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

